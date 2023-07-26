Cipla posts 45% growth in Q1

Cipla posts 45% growth in Q11 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:12 PM IST
The company’s income from operations at ₹6,329 crore was up 17.7% year-on-year. The reported Ebitda at ₹1,494 crore also grew 30.7% year-on-year.
NEW DELHI : Cipla Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹996 crore in Q1, up 45.1% year-on-year (y-o-y), backed by strong US sales performance. The pharma company’s profit beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹860.4 crore in the three months to June.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×