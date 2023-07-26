Cipla posts 45% growth in Q1

NEW DELHI : Cipla Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹996 crore in Q1, up 45.1% year-on-year (y-o-y), backed by strong US sales performance. The pharma company’s profit beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹860.4 crore in the three months to June.

The company’s income from operations at ₹6,329 crore was up 17.7% year-on-year. The reported Ebitda at ₹1,494 crore also grew 30.7% year-on-year.

Its North American sales in constant currency terms at $222 million were up 43% y-o-y and came better than $204 million in the previous quarter. Analysts had been expecting some weakness in the US business sequentially on the back of higher competition in a key respiratory product.

However, support is likely to have been provided by other product contributions. In rupee terms at ₹1,822 crore and contributing 29% to the overall revenue, the North America revenue was up 52% y-o-y. The company said its pipeline and execution have been a substantial driver of growth. Key asset of Lanreotide has improved its market share to 18% and the company’s focus continues on limited competition launches.

Analysts feel that contributions from multiple myeloma treatment drug Revlimid generics also contributed to US sales growth.

Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive of Cipla, told reporters that there has been some decline in market share in the respiratory inhaler Albuterol generics during the last four months. But on a year-on-year basis, the market share may be at similar levels and is likely to remain stable. The base business in the US has been growing well despite continued pricing pressure, said Vohra.

Meanwhile, the company’s performance in the domestic market also remained strong despite the season not remaining supportive for its acute segment of products. Its other therapies such as respiratory and cardiology did much better. The India sales contributing almost 44% to overall revenues at ₹2,772 crore, also grew 11.6% y-o-y.

The South African market, that remained a weak link in the recent past, also rebounded. The South Africa private market business grew 13% y-o-y in local currency terms backed by double-digit growth in both prescription and OTC business, said the company.

Moving forward, the India business is likely to see momentum continue with the September quarter being seasonally good for acute range of products. The new product launches (30-35 in a year) are also likely to be supportive for revenue growth.

In the US, the launch of another respiratory inhaler Advair generics, however, hinges on clearance of the Indore facility by the US drug regulator (USFDA). If the facility gets clearance the launch will happen soon, otherwise the launch of the product from another site may take time. The site transfer needs to be cleared by the USFDA and the completion of procedures may mean product launch getting delayed by a year.

However, the launch of other products and base business growth is likely to remain supportive for US sales growth. Vohra expects US sales to maintain a quarterly run rate of $210-215 million. The company also plans to launch four-five peptides, with a couple of products expected to be filed in next 18 months.

“We expect Cipla to work towards establishing a strong foundation for growth in upcoming quarters led by the continuing the leadership in chronic therapies in branded prescription business in India," said Prathamesh Masdekar, research analyst at StoxBox.

Masdekar said that its expanding differentiated pipeline in the US business and strong demand continues within South African private business, with an aim to be the biggest prescription business in South Africa.

The stock prices of Cipla ended the day 2.30% higher on the NSE on Wednesday.