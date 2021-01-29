Cipla Q3 results: Net profits jumps 113% to ₹748.2 crore; revenue rises 18%1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST
- The company's other income rose 20.5% on year to ₹86.94 crore for the quarter under review
- Due to strong demand, sustained cost optimisation and operational excellence, EBITDA margin stood at 24.8%, the company said
Cipla on Friday reported a 113% jump year-on-year in its consolidated net profit to ₹748.2 crore for the quarter ended in December. The drugmaker posted a net profit of ₹351 crore for the same period last year. The total revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to 5,169 crore. The consolidated operating profit increased 69% YoY to ₹1,281 crore during the December quarter.
The company's other income rose 20.5% on year to ₹86.94 crore for the quarter under review. The total expense in the December quarter climbed 7.5% YoY to ₹4234.16 crore.
Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit up 14.3 pc to ₹1,309.8 crore1 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Novartis signs pact to help produce Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine1 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Persistent Systems' net profit jumps 37.5% in December quarter1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
Cipla Q3 results: Net profits jumps 113% to ₹748.2 crore; revenue rises 18%1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Due to strong demand, sustained cost optimisation and operational excellence, EBITDA margin stood at 24.8%, the company said. “I am pleased to see the strong execution across our markets and continued efforts on cost optimisation helping us drive revenue growth of 18% YoY and a healthy EBITDA margin of 24.8%," said Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla Ltd.
The company’s revenues in the US market rose 6% year-on-year to $141 million. In India, while the company’s sales grew 22% on-year to ₹2,231 crore.
"The prescription business grew by 25% on a YoY basis led by covid-19 portfolio, healthy traction in respiratory and chronic therapies, recovery in hospital and acute businesses with opening-up of OPDs," the company said.
"In India, we have maintained market beating performance across our core therapies as contribution from the COVID-19 portfolio normalises, in-line with the reduction in infection cases," Vohra said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.