Home >Companies >News >Cipla Q3 results: Net profits jumps 113% to 748.2 crore; revenue rises 18%
Cipla Q3 results: Net profits jumps 113% to 748.2 crore; revenue rises 18%

1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The company's other income rose 20.5% on year to 86.94 crore for the quarter under review
  • Due to strong demand, sustained cost optimisation and operational excellence, EBITDA margin stood at 24.8%, the company said

Cipla on Friday reported a 113% jump year-on-year in its consolidated net profit to 748.2 crore for the quarter ended in December. The drugmaker posted a net profit of 351 crore for the same period last year. The total revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to 5,169 crore. The consolidated operating profit increased 69% YoY to 1,281 crore during the December quarter.

The company's other income rose 20.5% on year to 86.94 crore for the quarter under review. The total expense in the December quarter climbed 7.5% YoY to 4234.16 crore.

Due to strong demand, sustained cost optimisation and operational excellence, EBITDA margin stood at 24.8%, the company said. “I am pleased to see the strong execution across our markets and continued efforts on cost optimisation helping us drive revenue growth of 18% YoY and a healthy EBITDA margin of 24.8%," said Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla Ltd.

The company’s revenues in the US market rose 6% year-on-year to $141 million. In India, while the company’s sales grew 22% on-year to 2,231 crore.

"The prescription business grew by 25% on a YoY basis led by covid-19 portfolio, healthy traction in respiratory and chronic therapies, recovery in hospital and acute businesses with opening-up of OPDs," the company said.

"In India, we have maintained market beating performance across our core therapies as contribution from the COVID-19 portfolio normalises, in-line with the reduction in infection cases," Vohra said.

