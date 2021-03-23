Cipla reappoints Umang Vohra as MD & Global CEO for 5 years

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla on Tuesday said that it has approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra as the managing director and global chief executive officer of the company for a further period of five years."The board of directors has considered and approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra, Managing Director, designated as 'Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer' of the company, for a further period of five years w.e.f. April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026," the pharma major said in a regulatory filing.

Vohra earlier worked with Eicher Motors, PepsiCo and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. "Through his previous roles in India and the US, he has built a distinguished career spanning almost two decades with deep understanding and experience of various aspects of the global pharmaceutical business," the pharma giant said.