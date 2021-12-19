Cipla Limited and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc, has received final approval for its Lanreotide Injection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The FDA approval was based on a new drug application (NDA) submitted under the 505(b)(2) filing pathway, the company said in a stock exchange filing. "Lanreotide Injection is supplied in 60 mg/0.2 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, and 120 mg/0.5 mL single-dose pre-filled syringes. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (GEP-NETs)," Cipla said.

Cipla MD and CEO Umang Vohra said, “We are pleased to receive the final approval for Lanreotide injection from the USFDA. Enabling access to high-quality treatments is core to our purpose of caring for life".

He said the approval is a significant step for its US business and is in line with its aspiration to continue growth in our complex product pipeline and address unmet patient needs.

"The active ingredient, the route of administration and strengths are the same as SOMATULINE DEPOT, from Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. According to IQVIA, SOMATULINE DEPOT had US sales of around $867 million for the 12 months ending October 2021," Cipla said.

The 3rd largest in pharma in India, Cipla has around 46 manufacturing sites around the world and produce over 50 dosage forms and over 1,500 products using cutting-edge technology platforms.

