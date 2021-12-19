Cipla receives final approval for Lanreotide Injection. Details here

The FDA approval was based on a new drug application (NDA) submitted under the 505(b)(2) filing pathway, the company said in a stock exchange filing. "Lanreotide Injection is supplied in 60 mg/0.2 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, and 120 mg/0.5 mL single-dose pre-filled syringes. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (GEP-NETs)," Cipla said.