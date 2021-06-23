OPEN APP
New Delhi: Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for its inhalation product Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution.

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution is used to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

"The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Brovana is used in the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.


