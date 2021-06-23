Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Cipla receives USFDA nod for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution

Cipla receives USFDA nod for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution

Premium
Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for its inhalation product.
1 min read . 12:28 PM IST Livemint

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution is used to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema

New Delhi: Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for its inhalation product Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution.

New Delhi: Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for its inhalation product Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution.

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution is used to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution is used to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Brovana is used in the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!