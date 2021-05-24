Cipla, Roche launch covid-19 antibody cocktail at 59,750 per dose

Cipla chief financial officer Kedar Upadhye had earlier this month told Mint in an interview that the drug is important for expanding their portfolio of covid-19 drugs—which is already the largest among Indian pharmaceutical companies—but the antibody cocktail is unlikely to contribute significantly to the company’s revenue going forward as he expects that it is only to be prescribed in a limited manner. Overall, covid-19 drugs contributed about 4-5% to Cipla’s consolidated sales in the previous financial year, with the proportion higher for its India’ sales, he had said.