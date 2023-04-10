Cipla stock up by 1% after it signs licence agreement with Novartis AG2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 03:58 PM IST
- Cipla will manufacture and market Galvus and Galvus combination brands from January 1, 2026.
Drugmaker Cipla stock rose by a per cent on Monday after it has signed a perpetual license agreement with Switzerland-based Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and market Galvus and Galvus combination brands which are used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
