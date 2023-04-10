Cipla stock up by 1% after it signs licence agreement with Novartis AG

In the oral diabetic medication category, Galvus is one of the leading brands in the Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) space. The medicine is expected to contribute significantly to Cipla’s portfolio in the diabetes care continuum space with the drug’s reported sale of ₹268 cr, as per IQVIA MAT February 2023.

