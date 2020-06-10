Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Cipla to acquire 21.85% stake in GoApptiv
Cipla had reported a 33% decline in consolidated net profit at 238.49 crore for the quarter ended March.

Cipla to acquire 21.85% stake in GoApptiv

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Written By Nikhil Agarwal

  • The transaction will be completed in two stages, Cipla said
  • GoApptiv offers digital solutions for integrated brand sales management, digital marketing, channel engagement for pharmaceutical companies

NEW DELHI : Pharma major Cipla today announced it will acquire 21.85% stake in GoApptiv on a fully-diluted basis for 9 crore. In a regulatory filing, Cipla said in the first stage it will invest 5.80 crore and 3.20 crore in the second stage. The entire transaction is expected to close by October 31.

GoApptiv offers digital solutions for integrated brand sales management, digital marketing and channel engagement for pharmaceutical companies. It also provides digital solutions for customer relationship management, patient support and healthcare data analytics.

Through an equity investment, representing 21.85 per cent stake in GoApptiv, the drug firm will strengthen its partnership with the firm so as to enable widening reach of its key brands in the tier-3 plus towns, Cipla said.

