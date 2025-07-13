Cipla to enter into weight management segment in India, says MD Umang Vohra

Drugmaker Cipla’s MD and global CEO Umang Vohra has announced that the company is planning to enter into the weight management segment in India.

The pharma major is also strengthening its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, Vohra stated in the company's Annual Report for 2024-25.

"Our efforts are rooted in understanding patient needs, reducing stigma, and delivering differentiated therapies for niche indications...obesity is emerging as a priority area for Cipla. With a clear strategic intent, we are preparing to enter the weight management segment in India, aiming to address the rising demand for effective obesity solutions," Vohra said.

Cipla aims for acquisitions In the CNS segment, the Mumbai-based company has successfully in-licensed Sanofi India’s CNS product range, including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic category, he added.

He also said: "Building on this momentum, we aim to pursue similar in-licensing deals or acquisitions in niche indications of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson's disease."

Several domestic pharma companies are developing drugs for weight loss to capitalise on the growing market for obesity and diabetes management.

American drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co has already launched its anti-obesity drug Mounjaro in India.

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk has also launched its anti-obesity drug Wegovy, indicated for both long-term chronic weight management and reduction in risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

For fiscal year 2025, Cipla reported consolidated revenue of ₹27,548 crore. Its consolidated net profit increased to ₹5,272 crore.

Umang Vohra further said the company is equally committed to addressing the global crisis of anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

"Our AMR portfolio is evolving from volume-based to innovation-led, with four novel products in development," he said.