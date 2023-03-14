Cipla to sell stake in Uganda arm for $25-30 million1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:32 PM IST
- The proposed sale is expected to be completed by 31st May 2023, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and completion of conditions precedent as mutually agreed between the parties
Cipla Ltd, and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU) Limited, and Meditab Holdings Limited, have signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3 for the sale of a 51.18% stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CQCIL) in Uganda for $25-30 million, according to an exchange filing.
