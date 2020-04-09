Cipla zooms 14% on USFDA nod for generic Proventil

MUMBAI: Shares of pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd on Thursday gained as much as 16%, after the company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol drug.

At 10.45 am, the stock traded at ₹585.60, up 14.15% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex rose 2.93% and BSE Healthcare index advanced 4.74%.

In an exchange filing, Cipla said it has received "final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation from the USFDA."

The drug is the first AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp's Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol. It is used to treat acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Proventil and its authorised generic equivalent had sales of approximately $153 million in the US for the 12 months ended February 2020.

The entire Albuterol Sulfate HFA Inhalation Aerosol market had US sales of approximately $2.8 billion during the same period.

“We are pleased to receive the final approval for generic Albuterol MDI from the USFDA. This further strengthens our presence in the US market. Albuterol is the first generic metered dose inhaler of Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol ever approved by FDA in the US and Cipla’s first device-based inhalation product in the market," said Umang Vohra, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Cipla.

"This development reiterates our commitment of strengthening our respiratory franchise and will further solidify our position as lung leader globally. We will continue to build on our portfolio of drug-device combinations in the respiratory space to serve the unmet needs of our patients across markets," Vohra added.





