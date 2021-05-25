Drug major Cipla's RT-PCR test kit, launched last week, will be available in the market from today, the company said. The RT-PCR test kit is called 'ViraGen' and is manufactured by the drug major in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

ViraGen is a real-time detection kit approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19.

'ViraGen' is the third COVID-19 testing kit by Cipla as the pharma major already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

"This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla had said in a regulatory filing.

“Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now", news agency PTI had quoted Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla as saying.





