Cisco chief Chuck Robbins believes affirmative action gives them better business
Summary
For Chuck Robbins, the chairman of Cisco, supports building teams of people who look at problems differently so that he gets two creative solutions.
MUMBAI : Chuck Robbins, the chairman and chief executive of Cisco Systems Inc., believes that having a diverse workforce improves business outcomes.
