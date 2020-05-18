BENGALURU: Networking major Cisco expects to continue its growth momentum in India by expanding into new verticals and building on its strength in collaboration and security tools. Cisco currently employs about 11,000 employees in India, with a global headcount of over 75,000.

“India has delivered robust growth over the last four years, and we have continued to grow faster than the market," Sameer Garde, president, Cisco India & SAARC, said. Cisco, which follows an August-July financial year, registered 19% year-on-year growth in FY19, highest in the Asia Pacific-Japan and China (APJC) region.

“The priority has been to go wider into new enterprise verticals such as manufacturing, retail, SMB (small and medium business), and infrastructure, as well as go more in-depth where we are traditionally strong, such as in financial services, service providers, and IT-enabled services," Garde said.

As part of its growth strategy, Cisco continues to bet on its popular collaboration tool Webex, which has seen its traffic increase multi-fold since the covid-19 outbreak. According to Cisco, in March the company registered over 14.3 billion minutes of Webex usage globally, rising to 24 billion minutes in April.

In India, Webex registered 6.3 million meetings in March, which rose to over 10 million in April. "We had over 50 million Webex attendees in India in April, compared to 20 million in March. And it’s not just for businesses. Even government leaders are using our solutions to connect and interact with each other," Garde said.

Security is the other area Cisco is focussing on. "We are the largest end-to-end security vendor, and security is fundamental to everything we do. To help our customers keep their newly remote workforce safe and productive, we are offering several free cloud-delivered security products and services. Duo Security, our multi-factor authentication solution, saw more than 3,300 new organisations signing up for in a single peak week," Garde said.

Despite challenges arising out of pandemic, Cisco’s long-term outlook for India remains positive, Garde said. “Disruptions and discontinuities never stop businesses. They pave the way for innovation, creating new possibilities and introducing new ideas. I am excited about how disruptive businesses will become in the days to come."

