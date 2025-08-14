Cisco Gives Lukewarm Outlook, With Investors Craving AI Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the largest maker of machines that run computer networks and the internet, gave a lukewarm forecast for the current fiscal year, disappointing investors who hoped for a boost from massive AI data center projects.

Sales will be between $59 billion and $60 billion in the fiscal year that runs through July 2026, the company said in a statement Wednesday. At the midpoint, that’s roughly in line with the average Wall Street estimate of $59.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some analysts, though, we’re looking for more than $61 billion.

Like many peers, Cisco is working to benefit from booming artificial intelligence spending. The market is becoming increasingly competitive: Companies like Broadcom Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which last month completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks, look to serve the same markets.

To spread Cisco’s bets, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins has bolstered the company’s security and monitoring software by acquiring Splunk Inc. for $28 billion in 2024.

The shares fell in late trading after the report was released. Cisco had been up 19% this year through the close.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended July 26, revenue rose 7.6% to $14.7 billion. Profit was 99 cents a share, excluding some items. That compares with estimates of $14.6 billion for sales and 98 cents a share for earnings.

AI infrastructure orders from large cloud providers were over $800 million in the quarter, the company said. That’s an increase from $600 million in the prior quarter.

Cisco has inked partnerships with Saudi Arabia’s AI company, Humain, and has said it will play a role in the Stargate project in the United Arab Emirates.

These orders indicate “a massive opportunity ahead as we lead the required architectural shift and build the critical infrastructure needed for the AI era,” Robbins said in the statement.

