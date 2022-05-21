Cisco rings a worrisome bell

The difference this time is that the shock appears to have nothing to do with demand. Cisco’s product backlog actually grew by about $1 billion from the second quarter, while reported product revenue grew only about $95 million in that time. During the company’s earnings call Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins blamed the disappointing revenue and outlook squarely on two factors—ceasing business in Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine and the Covid lockdowns in China. The latter constrained the availability of key components that were already in short supply. Mr. Robbins noted that the inability to get power supplies alone cost the company about $300 million in revenue for the quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}