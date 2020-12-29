Cisco Systems pulls back from smart city push

Cisco Systems pulls back from smart city push4 min read . 11:54 AM IST
- The challenge of modernizing the urban landscape has intensified with the pandemic pressuring public budgets
Cisco Systems Inc. is pulling the plug on a flagship effort to help digitize the modern city, the latest example of a big tech company struggling to enter a new market.
The setback comes as the pandemic has weighed on Cisco’s core business of supplying networking equipment and has limited the ability of local governments to finance such projects.
