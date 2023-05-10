Cisco hopes new unit will fetch $1 bn revenue

New Delhi: US networking giant Cisco Systems on Wednesday said it will build a manufacturing plant in India in an attempt to broaden its global supply chain.

The factory is expected to be operational in 12 months and will generate $1 billion in total revenue including exports, said Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco, who is in a visit to India. Robbins met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, minister of state for electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, among others during his visit.

The facility will help Cisco develop “cutting-edge technologies for customers in India and across the globe", Robbins said, adding that India is “a focal point of innovation and business for Cisco."

Robbins also said the manufacturing foray into India will help Cisco offer “flexible and cost-effective" products and services. The India facility will include testing and development centres, and a logistics network to support its domestic supply chain. Cisco will also expand its domestic hardware repair operations, and reduce the time taken for supplying hardware to enterprises in the country and abroad.

Cisco has a research and development global capability centre (GCC) in India, its second-largest outside of its home market of the US.

The company manufactures a range of networking and information technology (IT) infrastructure products, most of which are supplied to enterprises.

The manufacturing diversification into India comes after Cisco reported in August last year a 3% annualized revenue growth for FY22 at $51.6 billion.

At the time, the company had guided for 2-4% annualized revenue growth for Q1FY23, and 4-6% growth in FY23. It outperformed its Q1 guidance with 6% revenue growth for the quarter, which stood at $13.6 billion. Its third-quarter earnings call is scheduled next Wednesday. Cisco’s financial year ends on 31 July.