Cisco hopes new unit will fetch $1 bn revenue

Cisco hopes new unit will fetch $1 bn revenue1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 11:13 PM IST
The India manufacturing setup will include testing and development facilities, as well as a logistics network to support its domestic supply chain. Cisco will also expand its domestic hardware repair operations, and reduce the time taken for supplying hardware to enterprises in the country and abroad
New Delhi: US networking giant Cisco Systems on Wednesday said it will build a manufacturing plant in India in an attempt to broaden its global supply chain.
