Cisco to buy Splunk in $28 billion deal, boosting defenses as use of AI widens
Cisco Systems Inc. plans to acquire cybersecurity firm Splunk in a $28 billion deal, marking Cisco's largest acquisition. The move will enhance Cisco's efforts in software and AI-powered data analysis and strengthen its defenses against potential security threats.
