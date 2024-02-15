Cisco to cut 5% of workforce affecting over 4,000 jobs, adjusts revenue lower
Cisco Systems plans to cut 5% of its workforce or over 4,000 jobs, due to weak demand and a tough economy. The company also lowered its annual revenue target.
Cisco Systems, a major player in networking equipment, said it plans to reduce its global workforce by 5 percent, affecting over 4,000 jobs. This decision comes as the company faces challenges in a difficult economic environment, marked by numerous layoffs within the tech sector this year, as per a Reuters report.