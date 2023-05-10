Cisco to set up India manufacturing unit; eyes $1bn from production, exports

Cisco to set up India manufacturing unit; eyes $1bn from production, exports1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The India manufacturing setup will include testing and development facilities, as well as a logistics network to support its domestic supply chain. Cisco will also expand its domestic hardware repair operations, and reduce the time taken for supplying hardware to enterprises in the country and abroad
New Delhi: Cisco, the US-based tech conglomerate, on Wednesday said it will set up a manufacturing plant in India, work on which is expected to be completed within the next 12 months. Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco, said the move is part of the company’s efforts to diversify its manufacturing supply chain.
