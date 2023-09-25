‘CISOs should foster a more security-focused culture’4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Smart, who is also a founding partner of cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS), talks about the CISO’s changing role in response to the increasing threats.
New Delhi: As cybersecurity threats continue to rise, every organization is looking at ways to combat the menace. In an interview, Lena Smart, chief information security officer (CISO) at database firm MongoDB, said while it is important to invest in technologies for safety and security within the company, the need of the hour is to build a culture of cyber trust and a strong cybersecurity policy to ensure the entire organization moves in the right direction. Smart, who is also a founding partner of cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS), talks about the CISO’s changing role in response to the increasing threats, bringing more women in cybersecurity and more. Edited excerpts: