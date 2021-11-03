Citi announces festive offers across a range of brands

MUMBAI: Citi on Wednesday said it is offering a variety of discounts and instant savings to its debit and credit card holders this festival season across a wide range of marquee brands, and online and offline marketplaces.

“A host of offers and privileges are available to banking clients this festive season. All Citi credit and debit card holders will get additional savings via multiple offers, with leading brands across e-commerce, electronics, fashion and beauty, malls and luxury, grocery, dining, travel and more," it said in a statement.

For home buyers, Citi said it continues to offer a home loan rate starting at 6.5% and loan against property starting at 6.9%. Citi said it was among the first banks to drop rates for these segments in August, well ahead of the festival season.

“The customer’s digital experience is the most important factor in their choice of products, and this trend has been strengthened manifold, during the lockdowns. Now, as consumer sentiments recover strongly, Citi’s Uninterrupted campaign is ideally placed for the season and offers customers the best value and experiences, by partnering with over 100 brands, and a host of digital enhancements", said Arjun Chowdhry, country business head (global consumer bank), Citi India.

It said existing marquee offers continue, customers who hold Citigold accounts will receive 2 times rewards on their World Debit card and those who hold Citigold Private Client accounts will receive 5 times rewards on their World Debit card. Both sets of clients will receive 20% cashback of up to ₹25,000 per quarter during the offer period up to 31 December 2021, it said.

