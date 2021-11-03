Citi announces festive offers across a range of brands

“The customer’s digital experience is the most important factor in their choice of products, and this trend has been strengthened manifold, during the lockdowns. Now, as consumer sentiments recover strongly, Citi’s Uninterrupted campaign is ideally placed for the season and offers customers the best value and experiences, by partnering with over 100 brands, and a host of digital enhancements", said Arjun Chowdhry, country business head (global consumer bank), Citi India.