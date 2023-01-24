MUMBAI : Citi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Aditya Bagree as the head of markets for Citi India and the South Asia cluster, consisting of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bagree replaces Badrinivas NC (Badri), who was recently appointed as the head of markets treasury for Citi, Asia Pacific.

Bagree will report to Ashu Khullar, Citi India CEO and region head South Asia, and Julia Raiskin, Asia Pacific head of markets, Citi. His responsibilities include developing and implementing regional product delivery strategies for India and the South Asia cluster, leading senior regulatory and client relationships in the region, and establishing a strong risk management discipline and culture. He is also now part of the Citi Leadership Team for India as well as the Asia Pacific markets operating committee. Bagree has also taken on the country treasurer responsibility from Badri in the interim period.

Since joining Citi India in 2011, the bank said, Bagree has held a number of important senior leadership positions where, most recently, he was the head of Asia local corporate credit trading and global spread products in India.

Meanwhile, Badri, in his new role as the head of markets treasury for Citi, Asia Pacific, is responsible for overseeing the management of markets treasury activity across Asia Pacific within permissible regulatory and internal frameworks and risk tolerances across the region’s legal vehicles.

“Badri has 25 years of banking experience across products (assets & liabilities) and functions (operations, product, marketing, sales and treasury). Badri will be relocating to Singapore," the bank said.