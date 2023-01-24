Citi appoints Aditya Bagree as head of markets for India and South Asia1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:34 PM IST
- Bagree replaces Badrinivas NC, who was recently appointed as the head of markets treasury for Citi, Asia Pacific
MUMBAI : Citi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Aditya Bagree as the head of markets for Citi India and the South Asia cluster, consisting of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bagree replaces Badrinivas NC (Badri), who was recently appointed as the head of markets treasury for Citi, Asia Pacific.
