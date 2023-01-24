Citi appoints Aditya Bagree as head of markets for India and South Asia

Bagree will report to Ashu Khullar, Citi India CEO and region head South Asia, and Julia Raiskin, Asia Pacific head of markets, Citi. His responsibilities include developing and implementing regional product delivery strategies for India and the South Asia cluster, leading senior regulatory and client relationships in the region, and establishing a strong risk management discipline and culture. He is also now part of the Citi Leadership Team for India as well as the Asia Pacific markets operating committee. Bagree has also taken on the country treasurer responsibility from Badri in the interim period.