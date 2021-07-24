Citi Commercial Bank digitises account opening for new clients

The lender said the launch of Gateway complements the bank’s CitiDirect BE Digital Onboarding solution, which supports digital account opening for existing clients and is available to CCB clients across 10 markets in the region. Through Gateway and CitiDirect BE Digital Onboarding, it said, close to 70% of CCB’s total account opening volumes in Asia Pacific are now achieved through digital channels and accounts can be opened digitally in as quickly as three days.