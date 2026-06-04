‘No better opportunity than India’: Citi's Ernesto Torres Cantu on layoffs, AI, and supply chains

MUMBAI: Citigroup’s plan to eliminate about 20,000 jobs globally through 2026 is unlikely to affect its India workforce, a senior executive said. Under chief executive Jane Fraser, who took the top job in 2021, the bank has been trying to streamline its operations and has already sold retail businesses in over a dozen markets.
Ernesto Torres Cantu, Citi’s head of International and responsible for markets outside North America, told Mint that the bank had already carried out a significant portion of the planned reductions elsewhere and did not expect India to be impacted, citing competitiveness and productivity as key factors.
After taking on the role in 2023 overseeing 93 markets and moving to London, Cantu said he told Fraser that operating across such a wide geography meant the bank’s “never sleeps” tagline could, in his case, feel especially apt.