Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Citi India profit triples on retail biz sale to Axis

Citi India profit triples on retail biz sale to Axis

1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:52 PM IST Staff Writer

Citibank India reports net profit of 13,614 crore in 2022-23, driven by one-time gain from sale of retail business to Axis Bank.

Profit after tax of Citibank India included a one-time gain on the sale of its consumer banking business of 8,914 crore, with underlying profit of 4,700 crore, as against 3,727 crore in the previous financial year.

Mumbai: Citibank India on Tuesday reported a net profit of 13,614 crore in 2022-23, more than thrice what it posted in the previous year, on the back of a one-time gain on the sale of its retail business to Axis Bank.

Profit after tax included a one-time gain on the sale of its consumer banking business of 8,914 crore, with underlying profit of 4,700 crore, as against 3,727 crore in the previous financial year. Total assets stood at 2.17 trillion as of 31 March, it said in a statement. Excluding the one-time gain, Citi India’s FY23 profit increased 26% from the previous year Its net interest margin (NIM) for the financial year was 5.15%, compared with 4.65% in the previous fiscal. Citibank India said its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 0.41% in FY23, down from 1.07% in FY22. Its net NPA ratio came in at zero in 2022-23, from 0.39% in 2021-22.

“The disciplined execution of our refreshed strategy has led to strong earnings," said Ashu Khullar, chief executive officer, Citibank India.

Citibank India said it is a banker to 30% of India’s multinational companies. As of 31 March, it held a 4.1% market share in electronic fund transfers and an 8% share of India’s merchandise and software services trade flows. It said it manages about 35% of foreign portfolio investor flows in India. “Citi India helped raise 40,770 crore of equity capital and 14,382 crore of debt capital for clients," it said.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.