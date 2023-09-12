Citi India profit triples on retail biz sale to Axis

Mumbai: Citibank India on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹13,614 crore in 2022-23, more than thrice what it posted in the previous year, on the back of a one-time gain on the sale of its retail business to Axis Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Profit after tax included a one-time gain on the sale of its consumer banking business of ₹8,914 crore, with underlying profit of ₹4,700 crore, as against ₹3,727 crore in the previous financial year. Total assets stood at ₹2.17 trillion as of 31 March, it said in a statement. Excluding the one-time gain, Citi India’s FY23 profit increased 26% from the previous year Its net interest margin (NIM) for the financial year was 5.15%, compared with 4.65% in the previous fiscal. Citibank India said its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 0.41% in FY23, down from 1.07% in FY22. Its net NPA ratio came in at zero in 2022-23, from 0.39% in 2021-22.

"The disciplined execution of our refreshed strategy has led to strong earnings," said Ashu Khullar, chief executive officer, Citibank India.