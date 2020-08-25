Citi's $900-mn loan error is still perplexing, suggests systemic deficiencies

Citi’s investors may be asking themselves what did those additional checks consist of. Were any alerts triggered and if so how and why were they ignored? And how did Citi’s own funds end up being transferred to Revlon’s lenders? The bank was only the “administrative agent" for the loan, according to its own description, and the cosmetics company had on Aug. 11 remitted the interest amount to Citigroup for transfer, not the principal.