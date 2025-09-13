Citi Says ‘Messier’ Default Rate Overstates Risk for Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Default rates of bonds and leveraged loans are becoming harder to predict as more companies restructure their debt, according to research analysts at Citi. That’s making it more difficult for investors to accurately assess risk in the market.

Distressed exchanges — where troubled companies swap their old debt for new, often giving some investors less favorable terms — have outnumbered traditional default events by three times, analysts Michael Anderson and Steph Choe wrote in a Friday note. As a result, distressed exchanges have inflated default rates, making these calculations “messier and less reflective of risk appetite in recent years,” they added. Traditional default events include a missed coupon or principal payment or a bankruptcy filing.

Citi analysts found that bond default rates tracked by a Bloomberg high-yield index and rating firm Moody’s Ratings largely converged until late 2024. By the end of July this year, Moody’s default rate rose to 3.9% while the index’s rate remained steady at 2.6%. The Citi analysts see the Bloomberg index’s default rate as more indicative of market performance.

Regardless, creditors have been bracing for losses on some significant restructuring transactions this year. In the case of struggling retailer Saks Global Enterprises’ debt exchange, creditors will get different securities based on their participation in the deal. Non-participants are expected to see their debt fall to the bottom of the company’s capital structure and lose creditor safeguards. Tropicana Brands Group’s deal, meanwhile, allowed the company to block firms that don’t participate from selling their debt, and provides $400 million in fresh financing in exchange for a better mix of higher-ranking paper.

While such maneuvers have become more common, some, like HPS Investment Partners’ Purnima Puri has said that such distressed exchanges forced losses on creditors and yet often failed to keep the company afloat.

