MUMBAI: As the war in West Asia disrupts shipping and pushes oil prices higher, Citibank’s corporate clients are largely holding off on tapping their credit lines.
West Asia conflict rattles oil markets, but Citi sees no rush for credit lines
SummaryCorporate clients are holding back from drawing bank liquidity despite West Asia tensions, reflecting stronger balance sheets built after the pandemic, says Citi’s global corporate banking chief Jason Rekate.
MUMBAI: As the war in West Asia disrupts shipping and pushes oil prices higher, Citibank’s corporate clients are largely holding off on tapping their credit lines.
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