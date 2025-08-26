Citi Shuffles EMEA Debt Capital Markets Team With Hire

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc is reshaping its UK, Europe, Middle East & Africa Debt Capital Markets team, and has hired former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Rob Cascarino as part of the changes.

Cascarino will be based in London and co-head DCM for the UK and EMEA alongside Uday Malhotra, previously the head of the region’s Loans and Leveraged Finance teams. They will both report to head of DCM Richard Zogheb, according to an internal memo shared with Bloomberg News.

At JPMorgan, Cascarino held a number of senior roles including leading a global team focused on fund- and asset-level financings and risk management solutions, as well as previously serving as Chief Operating Officer for EMEA leveraged finance, the memo said.

Paul Gibbs, Citi’s former head of EMEA DCM, will take on a new role overseeing the bank’s global infrastructure, transportation and private finance businesses. Business heads David Dubin, Thomas Bliemel and Miguel Picache will report directly to him.

William Weaver will continue in his role as Vice Chair, International DCM, focusing on advising corporate clients across the UK and EMEA region as well as Sovereign, Supranational, and Agency clients globally, also reporting to Zogheb, the memo said.

Bloomberg has reached out to Cascarino and Gibbs. Malhotra declined to comment.

Cascarino is the latest in a wave of bankers to join Citigroup since Vis Raghavan’s appointment as Head of Banking in 2024, as he seeks to boost Citi’s share of the global investment banking fee wallet.

(A previous version of this story was corrected to remove reference of Cascarino being hired from JPMorgan and the wording of his previous job roles)

