Citi summons unproductive remote workers to office for coaching1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Citi’s experience of remote work has underlined the importance of flexibility but also the value of in-person collaboration and coaching
Citigroup Inc. has one of the more flexible policies on Wall Street when it comes to remote work. But if a worker’s productivity dips, they can expect to spend more time in the office.