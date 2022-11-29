Citi taps implied client consent for Axis switch

In an email to customers on 18 November, Citibank mentioned several transactions, which if undertaken on or after 21 November, would be construed as consent to move to Axis Bank. The bank has been seeking customer consent for the transfer in the last few months, and the communication on 18 November is for people who are yet to agree to move to the domestic lender. After months of telling customers that inaction would lead to “close of applicable products", it has now taken to implied consent.