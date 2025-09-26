Citi Worker Loses Employment Case Over Racist Comment Dismissal

(Bloomberg) -- A former Citigroup Inc. employee who allegedly said it was a “nightmare” to work with Indians during an job interview was dismissed lawfully, a London judge ruled throwing out all claims that she was discriminated against.

Ann Watson, who worked as a senior vice president in the Finance Solutions Group, made a “racist and offensive” comment, the London employment tribunal judge ruled on Friday. Employment Judge Safia Iman also rejected Watson’s claim that the offensive comment were caused due to long Covid-19 and menopausal symptoms.

Watson sued the bank in 2023 alleging she was wrongfully dismissed and the bank discriminated against her because of her disability, sex and age. Citi denied the allegations.

“The project failed because I was working with a team of Indians. No offense to you, Kapil, but you know what Indians are like to work with it’s a nightmare,” she allegedly said in an online internal job interview referring to one of the interviewers who was of Indian origin.

The interview was paused and Watson was placed in the online waiting room. When the interview resumed she said “now it’s your chance, Kapil, to get me back.”

Watson didn’t immediately respond to an email for comment after the verdict was handed down on Friday.

“I did not deny making the comments as I simply could not recall as a result of my long Covid-19 and menopausal symptoms,” Watson said in court filings prepared for the case. She said that she was remorseful and apologetic, “albeit without recollection.”

She was “shocked” when the bank’s human resources team told Watson about the accusation of derogatory comment nearly a month after the interview, she said in her complaint to the tribunal.

“To ensure an inclusive and respectful working environment, we maintain a high level of standards in terms of the behavior that we expect from our colleagues,” a Citi spokesperson said in a statement after the ruling. “We will always take action if these standards are violated.”

