Citigroup considering at least 10% job cuts in major businesses
Citigroup has warned of job cuts as part of a sweeping overhaul it unveiled in September, but has said it will estimate the scale of layoffs and cost savings in the current quarter
Citigroup's managers and consultants working on CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization have discussed job cuts of at least 10% in several major businesses, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the process.
