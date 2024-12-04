Citigroup Faces $26 Million in Losses on Australian Block Trade

Citigroup Inc. is facing potential losses of as much as A$41 million ($26 million) after it was unable to fully sell a block of shares in Australia’s Goodman Group it had underwritten for China’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is facing potential losses of as much as A$41 million ($26 million) after it was unable to fully sell a block of shares in Australia’s Goodman Group it had underwritten for China’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank launched a sale of 50.4 million Goodman shares for China Investment Corp. on Tuesday evening, underwritten at a floor price of A$37.55. That’s a discount of just 1.5% to the stock’s previous close of A$38.12, terms of the deal showed.

When investors balked at the price range, Citigroup relaunched the deal with a wider discount of 3.3%, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That still wasn’t sufficient for buyers, and the Wall Street bank ended up selling just 23.4 million shares at A$36.40, a 4.5% discount to the previous close, the people said. A cross on the exchange matched that. Given Citigroup had underwritten the full deal at A$37.55, it made a loss of A$27 million on the trade.

The bank was then left with 27 million shares in Goodman it had bought from CIC, which at Wednesday’s close of A$37.02 are worth just under A$1 billion, meaning it is sitting on a further paper loss of about A$14.3 million. The bank could recoup some of that if the stock price recovers, or if it had hedges.

A representative for Citigroup declined to comment. The Australian Financial Review reported on the potential losses earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citigroup’s move was a risky one so late in the year, when banks typically try to protect revenues made. The bank is ranked No. 1 among managers of Australia and New Zealand equity and rights offerings this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with a market share of almost 14%.

CIC won’t incur losses because the block deal was fully underwritten. A unit of the sovereign wealth fund has been a shareholder in Goodman, which owns and develops warehouses, data centers and other commercial real estate, for more than a decade. The 50.4 million shares represented roughly a third of CIC’s ownership in the Sydney-based group as of July.

--With assistance from Georgina McKay, Dave Sebastian, Serena Ng and Zhang Dingmin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com