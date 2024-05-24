Citigroup, HSBC shift from hybrid work policy; ask more staffers to report to offices five days a week
Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are ordering more US staffers to report to company offices five days a week as regulatory changes make it trickier for Wall Street to allow working from home
Shifting from a hybrid work policy for all of its employees, Citgroup Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc are calling more US employees to offices full-time. The two companies are among Wall Street companies known for their flexible work culture. The shift in policy has come weeks ahead of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's adjustment in rules for monitoring workplaces.