Citigroup layoffs: Employees expect job cuts, management reshuffle on Monday
Citigroup Inc. will start a round of job cuts as soon as Monday as part of its sweeping reorganization, say media reports
Citigroup layoffs: Amid CEO Jane Fraser’s corporate overhaul plan, Citigroup employees expect announcements about management changes and layoffs on Monday next weel. Citigroup employees are expecting these deveopments in the wake of next phase of the bank’s sweeping reorganization, according to four people familiar with the situation. However, more details in regard to layoff is yet to come as Citigroup employs 2.40 lakh employees across world. As per the Financial Times, the Citigroup declined to commend on its ongoing layoffs and bank overhaul plans.