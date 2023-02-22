Citigroup lifts CEO Fraser's 2022 pay to $24.5 mln
Citigroup has lifted the compensation of its CEO Jane Frase by almost 9 percent to pay up $24.5 million in 2022
Citigroup increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by nearly 9% to $24.5 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×