Home / Companies / News /  Citigroup lifts CEO Fraser's 2022 pay to $24.5 mln
Back

Citigroup increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by nearly 9% to $24.5 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday.

Fraser's total pay in 2021 was $22.5 million.

She took over as the first female chief executive of a major Wall Street bank in February 2021.

Her pay is still below the $34.5 million of JPMorgan & Chase Co's CEO Jamie Dimon, and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's $31.5 million.

Fraser's base salary was $1.5 million, her cash incentive was $3.45 million and her deferred incentives included $8.05 million in deferred stock and $11.5 million of performance share units, the filing showed.

Citigroup reported a 21% fall in fourth-quarter profit last month, missing forecasts, as the bank increased provisions to prepare for a worsening economy and as investment banking revenue declined due to a sharp drop in dealmaking activity.

Citigroup last year submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls

Citigroup said on Tuesday it provides regulators its plans and progress on remediation efforts on an ongoing basis and is working constructively with the regulators to take their feedback.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x