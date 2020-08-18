Citigroup moves court after transferring $900 million by mistake

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in New York, Citigroup, which is the administrative agent for the loan, said it intended to make interest payments on Revlon’s behalf but accidentally transferred amounts more than 100 times greater. Brigade was supposed to receive $1.5 million in interest on loan principal of $174.7 million, according to the complaint. It instead got $176.2 million and has refused to repay the funds “despite crystal-clear evidence that the payments were made in error," Citigroup said.