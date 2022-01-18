Citigroup nears sale of Taiwan consumer-banking business

Citigroup’s first branch in Taiwan was set up in Taipei in 1965. Decades later, the U.S. bank accelerated its expansion on the island by acquiring a local rival, Bank of Overseas Chinese, in 2007, becoming the largest foreign bank in Taiwan by assets at the time. DBS, which is the largest of Singapore’s banks, has been expanding in Southeast Asia and North Asia, and has had a consumer-banking business in Taiwan for more than a decade.