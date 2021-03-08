Citigroup needs a new strategy for its lagging Asian consumer banks

Rich people do business everywhere. Citi taps them via the plumbing of commerce: by supporting their firms in everything from cash management to fund-raising across 96 countries where it has boots on the ground. The quarter of the world’s billionaires who are its private-banking clients won’t exactly fret if some ATMs in Manila or Mumbai disappear. They want access to hot initial public offers — Citi and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are running neck and neck in underwriting U.S. IPOs this year. With almost $9.5 billion of deals so far in 2021, Citi is also leading the global craze for blank-check special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

