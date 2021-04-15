Citigroup to exit consumer banking business in India

Ashu Khullar, chief executive of Citi India, said in a statement that India is a strategic talent hub for Citi. “We will continue to tap into the rich talent pool available here to continue to grow our five Citi Solution Centres, which support our global footprint. There is no immediate change to our operations and no immediate impact to our colleagues as a result of this announcement. In the interim, we will continue to serve our clients with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today," said Khullar.