Citi's retreat highlights global banks’ struggle in India, China

Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said Thursday that the bank had decided it didn’t have the scale it needed to compete in China, India and 11 other markets. Overall, international banks had a 1.2% share of assets in 2020 in Asia’s largest economy, compared to 1.8% in 2010, McKinsey & Co. data showed. In India, that number slipped to 6.8% last year, down from 7.2% a decade ago, according to the data.